2023: No zoning in APC – Kalu

Former Abia state governor and Senate Chief Whip Senator Orji Uzor Kalu says there is no zoning system in the constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kalu stated this Monday while fielding questions from Newsmen at the Uphill residence of former Head of state General Abdulsalami Abubakar retired in Minna.

He said, “there is no issue of zoning in the All Progressives Congress APC, any person can contest for any elective position without regards to where he or she is coming from”.

According to him even the position of a President is an open basket where party members can aspire to achieve his or her goal.

On security Senator Orji Uzor Kalu said that there is a sabotage on security aspect in Nigeria adding that the Senate is doing it’s best to address such problems.

He expressed sadness that security had defied all solutions saying that even President Muhammadu Buhari as former Head of state will be angry with the situation of security in Nigeria.

The Senate Chief Whip said that he was in Minna Niger state to visit the former Military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar over their health.