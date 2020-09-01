2023: No zoning in APC – Uzor Kalu

A former Abia state governor and Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu says there is no zoning system in the constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kalu stated this Monday while fielding questions from newsmen at the Uphill residence of former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd) in Minna, Niger state.

He said, “There is no issue of zoning in the All Progressives Congress (APC). Any person can contest for any elective position without regards to where he or she is coming from.”

According to him, even the position of a President is an open basket where party members can aspire to achieve his or her goal.

On security, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu said there is sabotage on security challenges in the country, adding that the Senate was doing its best to address such problems.

He expressed sadness that security had defied all solutions, saying even President Muhammadu Buhari as former Head of State will be angry with the security situation in Nigeria.