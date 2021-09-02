2023: NOA pledges expansive inclusion

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), has pledged to help in ensuring expansive inclusion into the political process as the 2023 general election draws close.

Director General of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari, while playing host to the AccountabilityLab Nigeria, stated that as part of the agency’s contribution, it would take a look at how the Too -Young -To -Run Act gets the needed attention.

“What are the concerns of the young people; to what extent has the Act afforded the needed opportunity for the young people of this country to meaningfully participate in the political process? We want to actually commence a debate on some of these questions”, he stated.

Country Director of AccountabilityLab Nigeria, Friday Odeh, and its Project Officer, Mnenga Shiiwua led a team of the organisation on an advocacy visit to the NOA DG, during which they called for sensitisation for organisations to ensure seamless access to disabled persons in public buildings.

“We feel talking with you based on the nature of your work will help facilitate the campaign,” they said.

In response, the DG agreed that access for persons with disability to public buildings had remained a challenge the agency had been trying to see addressed.

He explained that disability access implementation report in the MDAs are being collated by NOA, which was also working with the National Disability Commission, and chairman a chairman of the persons living with disability on the implementation of the disability Act. “Persons with must have as much equal rights with people who are not suffering any form of disability,” he said.

While seeking further partnership with AccountabilityLab Nigeria, the NOA DG said “Our young people feel they are marginalized, they feel there are no opportunities, so how do reignite the not too young to run Act to ensure inclusiveness?” he stated.