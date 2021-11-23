2023: North-central youth declare support for Saraki





A coalition of youth groups across the seven states of the north central geopolitical zone and FCT has declared support for the President of the 8th Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki to contest the nation’s presidency.

The youths said it is only fair that the north central zone which has demonstrated brotherly loyalty and commitment to other zones of the north such as the north-west and north east, be supported to lead this country.

Speaking to newsmen Tuesday at the national PDP retreat in Abuja, a former member of the National Assembly, Dr Golu Timothy said the youths of the zone have identified the former Kwara state governor as suitable to lead Nigeria especially at a time like this, having navigated excellently as two term governor and two term senator culminating in his emergence as Senate President in 2015.

Golu said the entire north central zone will rally round Saraki for the highest office because he has all that it takes to be the President of Nigeria and to lead the country to the promised land.

He said the north central has contributed immensely to the democratic growth and stability of the country but not benefited commensurately.

“The zone has been lagging behind in terms of infrastructure and development because we have no one to steer it for us. Each time elections are over, we are only given positions of minister of state and head of second generation agencies.

“We have never occupied strategic and influential government offices after supporting other zones. This time around, we believe the north west and north east will reciprocate our kind gestures so that the nation can be balanced.

“We the youths of the zone have risen to ask the former Senate President Bukola Saraki to contest the Presidency.

“He has the capacity, the intellect, the zeal, patriotism, courage, experience governance knowledge and understanding to occupy the office. We are all behind him so are our elders and women”, Golu said.

