2023: North East Business Forum buys presidential form for Atiku 

The North East Business Forum has purchased 2023 Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to contest on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Forum, while presenting the forms to Atiku at his Asokoro, Abuja residence on Thursday said it’s in fulfilment of their December 2021 promise to purchase the forms for the former vice president as an expression of their support for his presidential bid.

North East Business Forum chairman, Abubakar Dalhatu Funakaye, who presented the forms on behalf of the group, assured the former vice president of unflinching support in his quest to lead Nigeria.

The 2019 PDP presidential candidate, who commended the forum, charged them and other Nigerians to unite in order to collectively address Nigeria’s numerous challenges.

He noted that the challenges confronting the country were enormous and required collective effort to tackle them.

He explained that “In 2018 or 19, some young men contributed money and bought a nomination form, the first in political history since the return of democracy to our country and truly they made me shed tears. They put together their hard-earned money and purchased me a nomination form that brought tears from my eyes. I was emotional about it.

“Now, again today like the chairman of the Northeast Business Forum said, we were invited and another gesture was extended to me. It was a promise. And today it is a promise fulfilled.

“The challenges before us as Nigerians are enormous and in fact, I have never faced these types of challenges in the history of our country.

“Nigeria’s unity is threatened, our economy is in the worst state since the inception of this country and our security is a disaster. These are very serious challenges. These are challenges that require the unity of everybody in this country.”

Earlier in his remarks, the media mogul, Chairman Emeritus of DAAR communications, Raymond Dokpesi, described Atiku as the most qualified to lead Nigeria.

Dokpesi added that “Nigerians are ready to support the former Vice President to salvage the country.”