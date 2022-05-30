2023: North-east youth drum support for Badaru’s Presidential bid

A Coalition of Youth Organisations in North-east states on Sunday threw their weight behind the aspiration of Jigawa state Governor, Abubakar Badaru, to run for president 2023.

The chairman of the Coalition, Habibu Yusuf Bulama Bizi, made this known while briefing journalists at the NUJ secretariat in Damaturu.

Habibu said as a coalition carefully studied the situation in Nigeria especially the major problems facing the country and analyzed the various contending solutions.

He stated that in their assessment of the individuals aspiring to the presidency of this country, they tried to identify a person whose tact, intellectual prowess, integrity and experience is capable of continuing the good work started by President Muhammadu Buhari especially the drive towards the provision of critical infrastructure.

Habibu noted that after conducting a SWOT analysis of all contending aspirants, they realized that Badaru possesses the requisite skills, experience, magnanimity, composure and wherewithal to lead this country to the Promised Land.

“Badaru respects the party ideologies of the APC which convinces us of his commitment to the continuity that Nigerians are longing for.

“His exposure in the field of governance and his cosmopolitan disposition guarantees impartiality and acceptance from all Nigerians regardless of linguistic, religious and cultural differences”, he said.

He revealed that with this recognition of the foregoing, they are calling on all and sundry to rally support for the presidential candidature of Alhaji Badaru Abubakar.

“We are convinced of his capacity to make Nigerians see light at the end of the tunnel,” Bizi added.

