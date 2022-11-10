2023: North-west indebted to Tinubu – APC contact c’mtt

The Director of Contact and Mobilisation for the North-west region I’m the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Hon Aminu Sani Jaji, has said his region will determine the next President of Nigeria, adding that the region is indebted to Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Jaji said having supported President Muhammadu Buhari in the last 7 and half years as President, the North-west must mobilise support and deliver victory for Tinubu/Shettima ticket in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Speaking Thursday in Abuja, during the inauguration of the Contact and Mobilisation Committee for the North-west, Jaji, who heads the committee assured that Tinubu will succeed the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Jaji, the North-west has one of the most populated states in the country (Kano) which is currently under the APC and looking at the 2015 and 2019 elections results, APC will definitely coast to victory in 2023.

Hon. Jaji said: “The best thing that we can do in 2023 is to pay back to Tinubu who has supported our son (President Muhammadu Buhari) to be President twice. It is time to pay back what the others zone did to our our son, a father and a role model, that is President Muhammadu Buhari. How the people from South-west stood their ground, supported him throughout, unconditionally.

“So, it is time to give some support to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu unconditionally, but with conditions that he is going to make Northern Nigeria, most especially great.”

While urging the committee members to work assiduously to achieve victory at all levels for the APC candidates, the former chairman, House Committee on Intelligence and internal security said the North-west committee has a task taking Tinubu’s manifestos to the grassroots.

“I’m extremely concerned that the task before this important committee considering the fact that the North-west constitutes the majority of the electorates in Nigeria and is a determining factor for whoever is going to be the next president of this country.

“But the other challenges that we all need to address is that in 2015, we had a presidential candidate who happened to be a platform, the same as 2019, he’s a platform. But now we have a candidate who is a flag bearer and the only thing we can do to address the difference between the two is the work of this important committee that will disseminate and sensitize the people of North-west who have been in power for good seven and a half years and now it is time to pay back.”

Also speaking, a the assistant secretary of the committee, Dr. Talatu Nasir, said despite presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) coming from the region, it will not affect the fortune of Asiwaju Tinubu.

Dr. Nasir said: “This Committee has already drawn the modalities of going from one house to the other, from one polling unit to another in order to see that we deliver our candidate.

“In the North-west we will make a bold statement when the time come that Bola Tinubu is our candidate”