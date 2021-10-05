2023: North West PDP youth kicks against power shift



The Northwest youth wing of Peoples Democratic Party has kicked against PDP governor’s resolution to zone the party’s chairmanship position to the North, an indication of shifting the presidential ticket to the South.

According to the PDP youth, the North is yet to complete its term of presidency under PDP as former President Goodluck Jonathan completed late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s tenure and went ahead to run his own first term at the expense of the North, hence North must complete its outstanding terms of office of the President and they will not accept anything less than Presidency in 2023.

Coordinator of the PDP National Youth Wing, Northwest Zone, Hon. Ibrahim Ahmadu, in a media statement on Tuesday said, “The recent meeting held by southern governors and the demand that the next president should come from the south would be met with stiff resistance and vehemently rejected.

“We are going to fight it should the southern governors insist on zoning presidency to the south. Democracy is about equal representation with concerns for equity, justice and fairness, Where is the fairness if after 13 years of reign in the presidency, southerners are still demanding for presidential ticket come 2023?

“Southerners have enjoyed 13 out of the 16 years PDP has ruled this country. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo ruled for two terms of office (8 years), former President Goodluck Jonathan ruled for a term of 4 years and completed Late President Umaru Yar’Adua’s remaining one year in office (5 years). Altogether power resided in the south for 13 years out of the 16 years PDP reign in power.

“The Constitution of PDP stipulates two terms for any political office holder, but late Yar’Adua only spent three year and died while in office.”

The PDP youth wing said it is ready to mobilise all party members across the North to stop the passage of resolutions of the governors to the zoning committee of the national convention, scheduled to take place on October 30th and 31st in Abuja.

“We are battle ready to fight this injustice and insensitive decision and resolutions in the interest of progress and justice.

“PDP is known for grassroots governance and fair democratic decision and these positions we are willing to maintain ahead of the 2023 general elections. We are calling on all party members to rise up now and say “No to zoning presidency to the South again”. Northerners especially should come together and speak with one voice.”