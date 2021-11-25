2023: Northern group backs Ogbonnaya Onu for president

The Northern Nigeria Youths and Students Front, has said it is time for Nigeria to have an Igbo man as a democratically elected president, for equity and fairness.

Women leader of the group, Comrade Fatima Sani, who declared the position of the group in a chat with newsmen in Bauchi, endorsed the incumbent Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Obonnaya Onu for presidency in 2023.

The woman activist said Dr. Obonnaya Onu is a peace-loving, public-spirited and detribalised Igbo man, who could be compared with late Nigerian nationalists, including Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa among others in terms of their unrivaled love for the country.

She pointed out that Nigeria at this very time needs a man of Dr Onu’s caliber and intellectual standing to be at the helm of affairs so that the country could be economically turned around and diversified through technological and innovative means as was the case in the United States of America, Britain, China, Korea, India, Malaysia and other technologically advanced countries.

“We are planning to organise a peaceful protest in three northern states to call on Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu to run for president in the forthcoming presidential election for the betterment of the good people of this country.

“Recently, the Hon. Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Obonnaya Onu wrote a condolence letter to the National Association of Kano State Students (NAKSS) over the death of some leaders of the association in a ghastly motor accident on their way to Katsina state, and the letter was even depicted in their monthly bulletin which was shared across the country,” she said.

Comrade Fatimah Sani therefore said the students group would soon award the minister with the title of ‘COMRADE FOR LIFE,’ having been the former President of Nigerian Students at the University of Berkeley in the U.S A.