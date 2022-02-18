2023: Northern group canvasses support for Tinubu

A Northern States pro-Senator Ahmad Bola Tinubu for president group, Mungani A Kasa, on Friday declared in Jos that “Tinubu is the best aspirant to lead Nigeria come 2023.”

The group made the declaration at a press conference through its spokesman, Abu Lawal.

“As a senator, Tinubu made great impact in law-making towards Nigeria’s development. As a two-term governor of Lagos state, he made great policies that shaped the state.

“Even when Obasanjo’s government held the local government councils’ funds, Tinubu was able to make them to perform even better than many LGCs in states where these funds were being released,” he said.

According to him, the country still needs elderly people with vast knowledge and experience like Tinubu to take it to the level of greater development and progress.

“Senator Bola Tinubu knows the problems of Nigeria and Nigerians; he’s a sensible and hard-working personality that deserves to be the country’s next president.”

On his health status, Lawal said “he is hale and hearty, contrary to insinuations that he is unfit. The rumour being peddled by enemies of progress that Senator Bola Ahmad Tinubu was sick is nothing but falsehood.

“We urge patriotic Nigerians to shun, discard and disregard such falsehoods.”