2023: Northern group endorses Osinbajo for president

A coalition of Northern groups, Wednesday, kicked against the idea of same faith ticket for Nigeria’s presidency by any political party come 2023, while declaring its support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the man to unify the country and address the nation’s challenges.

Speaking in a communiqué issued at the end of its one day Joint Conference on Northern Political Participation and Power Shift with the theme “Northern Agenda: Our Real Solution”, the coalition made up of Arewa Consensus Assembly, Joint Participation for Development Initiative and National Partnership Campaign Project, said in the spirit of fairness and equity, it’s imperative for power to shift to the South and South-west.

The communiqué jointly signed by Engr. Daniel Shawulu (Arewa Consensus Assembly), Suleiman Makama (National Partnership Campaign Project) and Khalid Mohammed (Joint Participation for Development Initiatives) said the vice president has been in government and knows where the challenges and impediments to Nigeria’s progress and development lie, so he fits the bill and answers the questions of balance, qualities and attributes.

“It is abhorrent, unacceptable and roundly rejected by Nigerians that a presidential and vice-presidential ticket will be dominated by candidates of the same faith, such as Muslim/Muslim. Under no circumstances should any such aspiring or hopeful political party or candidacy be a consideration in the current national state of Nigeria.

“The Joint Conference after considering religious demographics of Nigeria, sentiments, views and opinions across the country concludes and recommends that a more probable electorally ticket will be a Christian Southwestern candidate matched with a Muslim vice from the North.”

The groups averred that “Nigeria for long has been suffering from inconsistency of implementation of policies and program. For the purpose of finding a therapeutic dimension amidst present socio-economic and political circumstance, policies inaugurated by this present administration it requires a leader with requisite insight to consolidate the much desired results, and continuity of the structural programs commenced by this administration.

“Although the Joint Conference made its above deliberations, considerations and resolutions in the broader interest of the North, and not partisan or specific candidacy, the Joint Conference notes that the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo SAN fits and addresses the questions of balance, qualities and attributes expressed and resolved by the Joint Conference.”