2023: Northern youth endorses Amaechi as Buhari’s successor

A socio-political group, the Coalition of Northern Youth for Good Governance, has asked the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to contest in the 2023 presidential election, saying he is the most qualified among other present aspirants in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari.



Addressing the media Monday in Abuja, the convener of the group, Comrade Abdullahi Bilal, said that Amaechi represents the gap between the youth and the older generation of politicians, apart from having the experience of being part of the present administration in his favour.



He said: “President Buhari, having set the country on the course of diversification and economic reform, must be succeeded by someone that is able to sustain the momentum upon the expiration of his tenure come May 29, 2023. The process for the selection and eventual election of this successor in the 2023 General Elections is already on.

“Scores of eminently qualified Nigerianshave indicated interest for this job such that the ball is now in the court of Nigerians of all persuasions to decide who gets the job. Before the electorate vote, however, this list of contenders must be pruned down such that each political party has the one candidate envisaged in law.

“For the purpose of continuity, the Coalition of Northern Youth for Good Governance has a preference that the All Progressive Congress (APC) continues its run in office. That way, Nigeriawill not suffer losses that arise because of the government of different political party deciding to press ahead with the policies and projects inaugurated by the outgoing government. It is on record that Nigeria has lost much to the lack of continuity in government.

“We have consequently critically assessed the eminent Nigerians that have indicated their interest to contest for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and have zeroed in on the Honourable Minister of Transport, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi. He deserves to succeed President Buhari and for good reasons.

“Amaechi straddles the age divide as he is between those that are considered too old on the job or too young and inexplicably inexperienced. At 56 years, he is easily the connection between the youth and the older generation. As a bonus, while we concede that it is God that gives good health, Amaechi does not have the burden of old age-related health challenges that Nigerians are concerned about in some candidates.

“The Minister of Transportation has been in the state parliament, been a state governor and is currently part of the Federal Executive Council as a Minister, which has afforded him the requisite experience for the job. He is conversant with what the country needs and being an appointee of President Buhari, he is in tune with the vision of the incumbent and would therefore be effective in continuing with all the laudable policies and projects that are in placewith the capacity to advance them to the next logical phase.

“In terms of having a national outlook, Mr. Amaechi is well grounded in this department. He is a friend of the north in addition to having the right connection with the south-west, south-eastand his south-south geo-political region. He is a fair-minded person and will be kind to all Nigerians, especially when he has repeatedly proven that he has no religious discriminations.

“He has weathered the expected crisis that popped up during his political career and has thus proven that he is able to absorb the pressure that comes with the job of the President. During his career so far, we have also noted him to be a man that always stands on the side of equity.”

