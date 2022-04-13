2023: Northern youth forum urges Emefiele to contest for president

A group under the aegis of Unified Northern Youth Forum has appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s governor, Dr. Godwin Emefiele, to heed to the numerous calls by Nigerians to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC).

The group also said his refusal to contest the election would result in voter’s apathy, especially in the northern part of the country where many youth have benefited from Dr. Emefiele’s agricultural programmes.

The convener of the forum, Mohammed Salihu Danlami, made the appeal Wednesday in Lokoja at a press conference organised by the forum.

He said Dr Emefiele, the CBN governor, has distinguished himself among the people appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the members of forum which cuts across the 19 northern states are appealing to him to contest the 2023 presidential election to enable him continue his viable economic policies for the country.

“His Anchor Borrowers programme and his ability to stabilise the nation’s economy during and after the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic are enough for any right thinking Nigerian to beg the CBN governor to contest and win the 2023 presidential election. This is a clarion call,” he said.