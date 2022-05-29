2023: Northern youth leaders congratulate Atiku, vow massive support 

Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) has congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on his success at the presidential primary of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

NYLF, a coalition made up of over 40 groups, then vowed to work in ensuring Atiku wins the 2023 presidential election.

A statement signed by the NYLF President, Comrade Eliot Afiyo, and made available to newsmen on Sunday, said, “We are not particularly surprised by the victory of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at the PDP primaries which ended early this morning, we are excited that his victory gives hope to ordinary Nigerians who have gone through a lot of recent.”

NYLF said it is also congratulating the PDP “for producing a winning candidate, Nigerians hope of a brighter future and the North, which has not had its fair share of the presidency under the PDP.

“With the primaries done, NYLF will immediately swing into action to mobilise support from the grassroots for our adopted candidate for the 2023 Presidential election,” NYLF said.

The group expressed appreciation to the Northern Elders for their intervention to ensure the victory of Atiku.

“We also thank Governor Aminu Tambuwal for putting the Northern interest above any other interest.

“We extend our appreciation to Teecom under the Chairmanship of High Chief Raymond Dokpesi,” they said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

