2023: Northern youths reaffirm support for ex-LP presidential aspirant’s ambition 



The presidential ambition of Comrade Sampson Uchenna Charles, the former Labour Party presidential aspirant, has received another boost with the support from the northern youths.

Charles was said to have been announced as the LP presidential candidate before the former Governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi defected to the party and subsequently clinched its presidential ticket for the 2023 election

But in a coordinated poll, the Northern youth organizations, declared their overwhelming support for him, and expressed anger at how the Labour Party allegedly manipulated, and took away its candidacy from him for their preferred choice.

Speaking on the development in Abuja on Thursday, the Deputy Leader of the Foundation for a New Nigeria Movement (FANN), Alhaji Aminu Bello, re-choed the massive support for Charles within the North.

He described him as a young man whose vision and true love for the emancipation of the neglected was not in doubt, adding that the Sampson Uchenna Charles Foundation has been doing a lot of charities in most of the neglected northern areas unannounced.

Bello said the Northern youths believed that Charles is the most detribalised and not a religious bigot, who if given the presidency will truly lead Nigeria in the principles of oneness as a face of the New Nigeria, adding that he does not see the difference between tribes or religion but sees just Nigerians as one.

The Sampson Uchenna Charles organizations and his Foundation for a New Nigeria Movement are deeply rooted in the North.

