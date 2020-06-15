‘2023 not negotiable for president of Igbo extraction’

The chairman of the Abuja Igbo Traditional Council, Dr Uche Egenti (Eze Udo, Abuja) Monday stated that it would be an invitation to anarchy if the Southeast political zone is not allowed to produce a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Egenti made this assertion in Abuja when some journalists visited him in his palace. He said common sense dictates that for national unity, dignity, justice and equity, everyone should desire to come up with a president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

He said, “The Yoruba has produced Obasanjo and today they are producing Osinbajo as vice president, the South south produced Jonathan who served two years as vice president and six years as president. The north produced Yar’Adua for 2 years and they are producing Buhari for eight years.

“Let PDP field an Igbo person, let APC field an Igbo person, let Labour Party field an Igbo presidential candidate and let APGA field an Igbo presidential candidate. Let some of them come together as a party for the sake of peace, equity and justice and let these political parties field Igbo men and then allow us to make our choice.”

“And the reason why we are not growing politically is because we are very parochial, because we are not metropolitan, I keep talking about it, the moment we leave our provincial method of doing things, we will grow.

“I spoke to our people and I told them long before now that I want us to reason like the Yoruba. Look at the last senatorial bye election in Katsina, 2 blood brothers- one PDP, one APC, the same father the same mother contested that election and the people made their choice.

“You saw what our governors did got to office; an Enugu man working in Abuja was sacked and asked to go home, an Abia man working in Abia was sacked, an Anambra working in Imo was sacked.

“But you will agree with me that Bola Tinubu governed Lagos state and he is from Osun state. The commissioners that served Lagos state, some of them were not from Lagos. They were commissioners under Tinubu, Aregbesola and others, even Igbos benefitted.”