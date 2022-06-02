2023: NRM picks presidential candidate

National Rescue Movement (NRM) Presidential aspirant, Mazi Okwudili Nwa-Anyajike, has emerged as the Presidential flag bearer for the party ahead of 2023 general elections.

At the NRM 2022 special national party convention held in Abuja on Thursday, Mazi Okwudili led with 180 votes while Prof, Benedicta Egbo had 34 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Mazi Okwudili thanked members for finding him worthy as the presidential candidate of the party.

He lauded members and organisers of the convention for its transparency during the coordination of the votes and announcement of results.

“I also want to thank INEC officials for being here from the beginning till now. I can swear that this is the most transparent, the most credible, the most honourable and diligent primaries ever conducted in Nigeria.

“I pray that you all stand with us till we reach the pinnacle of this election. Nigerians deserve a change.

“Under my watch, I want to promise Nigerians that Nigeria will be the most governable place on earth. The labours of our heroes past shall never be in vain,” he said.

He also vowed to create 12 million job opportunities for teeming Nigerian youths, tackle insecurity as part of his manifestos amongst other things for Nigerians if elected as Nigeria’s President.

His words, “I stand as the obstacle to realign Nigeria. Nigerians are suffering and the wealth is just circulating between two percent of the country’s population.”

Also, the National Chairman, Hon. Isaac Chigozie Udeh, said the Special National Convention was to conduct presidential primaries to elect a Candidate of NRM for the 2023 general election in Nigeria.

He said, “National Rescue Movement is poised to rescue Nigerians and our Country from the stagnant state we have found ourselves today.

“State of insecurity across the country, state of failed education system, state of state of failed economy, state of failed energy system, state of persistent hardship in the land and a failed leadership structure.”

