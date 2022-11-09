2023: NRM senatorial candidate to uplift 550 Kogi, Nasarawa youth

The National Rescue Movement (NRM) senatorial candidate for Kogi West, Mallam Bala Abdulghafar Dirisu, Tuesday, unveiled plans to empower over 550 youths in his constituency and those of neighouring Nasarawa state.

The candidate, who disclosed that the empowerment programme in digital skills, is meant to equip the youth with requisite Microsoft training that will enable them to fend for themselves.

Dirisu said youths that avail themselves for the training would subsequently seize the abundant opportunities available in information technology, agriculture and transportation to be meaningfully engaged.

The NRM candidate added that the second phase of the empowerment which will be done in collaboration with the United Nations soon would curb youth restiveness and their involvement in other social vices.

“Over 550 youths from Kogi West senatorial district will benefit from the United Nations Training on skill acquisition and empowerment programme and will be provided with certificates and start-up capital to begin life on their own”, he said.

The candidate said his aspiration was geared towards improving the lives of the people of his constituency through quality legislation.

He, therefore, called on the youths of Kogi West in particular to join hands with him to build a better constituency to make life more meaningful for them.

He said that his team has put in place formidable structures to mobilize not just the NRM members, but all the people of his constituency at home and in diaspora (Nasarawa) to vote massively for all the party’s candidates in Kogi west and the entire state.

He declared that members of the campaign team are working in collaboration with the party leadership in the state and other relevant stakeholders to make Kogi a catchment area for all the candidates and the party.

“We are presently mobilizing the grassroots level not just members, but all citizens to vote massively for our party flag bearers.

“We in the NRM share the conviction of many people of Kogi and we are sure of winning our election convincingly and can fix the state.

“Currently, the state is in a bad shape. Only the NRM can solve the problems of insecurity, kidnapping, terrorism, banditry, among others”, he said.