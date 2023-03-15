2023: NUYOSS, NANS endorse Buni’s second term bid

The National Union of Yobe State Students (NUYOSS) in collaboration with National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Joint Campus Council Yobe state, have endorsed the second term bid of Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Briefing journalist at the NUJ secretariat in Damaturu, NUYOSS president, Comrade Auwal Gambo Salisu, said they endorsed the governor as a result of his passion towards education in the state.

He stated that Buni had made remarkable efforts in the reconstruction of all schools destroyed by Boko Haran insurgency and made payment of domestic scholarship to Yobe students, sponsored foreign scholarships, constructed mega schools and modern library among others.

Comrade Salisu noted that in view of these achievements, the union in collaboration with NANS, after consultation with the stakeholders as well as student union leaders, have decided to endorse Mai Mala Buni and All progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the state for continuity.

He called on all Yobe state students to come out en masse to vote for Buni and all APC candidates in the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections to ensure continuity of the good work they have started.

