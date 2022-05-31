2023: Nwobodo emerges Enugu Accord guber candidate

Former chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Enugu state, Barrister John Nwobodo, Tuesday, emerged the governorship candidate of Accord Party in Enugu state.

Nwobodo who was the sole aspirant of the governorship primary election monitored by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), polled 140 votes through affirmation and was declared winner.

The chairman of electoral committee, Mrs Chinasa Nwekeke, announcing John Nwobodo as the winner of governorship primary election, commended the delegates for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner.

Mrs Nwekeke also commended INEC for their patience throughout the process to witness the election, stressing that with Nwobodo’s emergence, that salvation has come to Enugu.

In his acceptance speech, Barr. Nwobodo commended the party and delegates for the confidence reposed on him as the governorship candidate.

Nwobodo disclosed that his ambition to become the governor of Enugu State was to right the wrong, stressing that nothing has changed since 1999 till date.

“I am overwhelmed by your implicit trust and the confidence reposed on me by confirming my candidacy as your candidate to run for the office of governor of Enugu state in the upcoming 2023 general elections.”

Nwobodo pledged to fight for the welfare and security of people, stressing that he would run an inclusive administration to accommodate both poor and the rich.

