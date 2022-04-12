2023: NYCN, CSOs slam Amaechi for declaring days after Kaduna train attack  ￼

National executive committee of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and a coalition of civil society organizations, have condemned the Minister for Transport, Hon. Chibuike Amaechi for declaring his 2023 presidential ambition when the nation is still in mourning over the dastardly train attack in Kaduna.

The NYCN and CSOs stated that at a time the minister was supposed to be in a sober mood of seeking solutions to the pains of the grieving Nigerians and particularly the affected families of the attack, he was participating in a political event for the promotion of his selfish ambition.

The duo made this stance known in a communiqué signed by NYCN President, Comrade Solomon Adodo, Monday, at the end of its emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

”While the NYCN and a coalition CSOs have nothing against Rt. Hon. Amaechi’s aspiration, his actions is unconscionable, condemnable, reprehensible, irresponsible, distasteful, and disgraceful in the face of our national reality and mood.

”It is tantamount to dancing on the graves of the victims of the train attack, and celebrating the pains of the abducted and the wounded. The NYCN and CSOs are equally saddened that Hon. Amaechi who is supposed to take responsibility and lead the way in ameliorating the plight of the victims has rather thrown caution to the winds and shown no strand of care.

”We are frustrated that while we are spending our resources, and risking the lives of the youth leaders in trying to seek solutions to our national challenges, politicians in the class of Hon. Amaechi who have failed Nigeria in the first place are working to force the country into fatal amnesia by trivialising a matter as serious as the Abuja-Kaduna rail track bombing.

”Sadly, however, the event of Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Port Harcourt points unequivocally in that direction as far as his true character is concerned,” the communiqué read.