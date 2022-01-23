2023: Obasanjo’s rebuff of PDP sign of imminent failure – Okechukwu

Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Osita Okechukwu, has described the recent rejection of Peoples Democratic Party’ (PDP) overtures by former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a signal to another defeat in 2023 presidential election.

Okechukwu wondered whether PDP leaders have refused to understand that Nigerians were suspicious and no longer interested in reinforcing the opposition’s “share the money culture.”

PDP bigwigs led by its national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, visited Obasanjo in his Abeokuta Ogun state residence, during which the former President remarked, “I have been with the party right from inception. Whatever I do in my own life, because I became President on the platform of PDP, PDP will continue to be part of the history of my life.

Ayu, who led the delegation also berated President Muhammadu Buhari and APC as clueless and plunging Nigeria into eternal debt.

But speaking with newsmen Sunday in Abuja, Okechukwu said it is political incorrect move for a party, whose membership card was publicly shredded to go back asking for the support of the same statesman that rejected its association.

Okechukwu siad the rejection of PDP’s request to re-join the party by Chief Obasanjo comes as failure signal at the eve of 2023 Presidential election.

“But, having said that, the day that in my ward I decided to tear my PDP card was the day I ceased to be a member of PDP and that day I vowed that I will not be a member of any political party again, but I will remain a statesman in Nigeria, in West Africa, in Africa and indeed in the world.”

Going further, Okechukwu stated: “I have my sympathy for our sister political party, PDP, over this misadventure. Just imagine the uncommon electoral boost the party would have generated if Chief Obasanjo had accepted their request.

“The statesman’s re-entry could have boosted the morale of the rank and file of the PDP. In short the rejection is a bad omen, particularly coming at the eve of the crucial 2023 presidential election.”