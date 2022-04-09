2023: Obi, Anyim, other PDP Southeast presidential aspirants team up for Igbo presidency

The presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from South-East extraction have formed an alliance to produce a President from the Igbo in 2023.

They also urged other geo-political zones to be fair to them by supporting their zone for the 2023 President.

The aspirants after close door meeting, Saturday, in Abuja disclosed that they will work together in the interest of Nigeria, the PDP and the South-East zone.

PDP presidential aspirants that met are former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa and the America-base Medical doctor, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze.

Anyim who addressed the newsmen on behalf of the aspirants said they have resolved to work as a team.

The former Senate President said, “It is our knowledge that more aspirants that my aspirants may have obtained forms under PDP. We hope that they will join us a little later.

“We met this morning and resolved as follows; One, we have agreed to work together as a team.

“We will work together to ensure that a South easterner emerge as PDP flag bearer for the 2023 presidential election.

“We intend to consult with other zones on this issue and it is based on fairness and equity.

“In doing so, it is important to note that we have always supported other zones, and we now expect them to reciprocate.”