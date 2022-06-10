2023: Obi receives certificate of return, says 100 Nigerians living in poverty’re my structure

The Labour Party has issued certificate of return to its presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, just as the candidate insists 100 million Nigerians living in poverty were his structure for the election.

Blueprint Weekend reports that the certificate was handed over to Obi, Friday, at the Labour Party national headquarters, Abuja, by the party’s National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure.

“I said so because it is a new dawn for the people of this country. It is a new dawn because the people have been enslaved over the years and a new movement has begun that will liberate them from the slavery of hunger, poverty, employment, bad governance and insecurity in the land.

“Today we have started this movement and nothing, no amount of intimidation, no amount of pretence of factionalisation, no amount if stopping us from registering or preventing us from participating in the ongoing voter registration will stop this movement.

“Wherever I have been to people have confronted me on how Am i going to deliver Peter Obi since you have no structure and my response has always been that a people that have decided to liberate themselves you can never stop them.

“I have also maintained that it is people that form structure. The structure belongs to the people and the people of Nigeria have made up their minds to liberate themselves and what will happen in the next few weeks will shock.

“We already have structures across the country, across the states and local government as well as in the units. That structure will be further ventilated because Nigerians have decided to make a change and this change is inevitable,” Obi stated.

The presidential candidate further stated,”Whenever I hear of no structure my answer to it is simple. The 100 million Nigerians living under poverty will be the structure. The 35 million Nigerian youths who don’t know where the next meal will come from, will be structure.

“The elderly, the mothers and fathers, the old ones that are dying or being owed gratuity and pension, will be the structure, ASUU, the lecturers who are being owed, the students that are not in school will be the structure since it is all about the structures of a human being.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

