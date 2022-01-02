2023: Ogba joins governorship contest in Ebonyi

The senator representing Ebonyi central senatorial zone, Obinna Ogba, Saturday declared his intentions to run for the governorship position of Ebonyi state come 2023.

Ogba who is a second term representative of his zone at the red Chambers said his government would librate Ebonyi people from abject poorverty.

He made his intentions known while briefing Journalists in his country home Amanvu, Nkalagu, in Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi state.

The Senator who denied the insinuation on having a charter of equity in the state, commended other governors of the states and said he was declaring to improve the recent status of youths and women of the state.

He said, “Each of these leaders has contributed their qouta in various aspects of growth and development of Ebonyi state. But despite all their efforts, youths and human capital development is still suffering in Ebonyi, while poverty is still massively prevelent in our homes which among other things is the reason I’m declaring my intention to run for the position of governor in Ebonyi state with the intention to do things differently by the grace of God if given the opportunity to serve the people.

“When I look back at my experience, I realised that God has prepared me for this moment. I served Ebonyi state for the first time as the council chairman of Ishielu LGA.

Ogba who is concluding his second term in the Senate recounted his achievements especially in the boards and committees he belong and said his experience so far would help him in the governorship race.

“Our government if elected will be basically welfarist and building the capacity of our economy so that we can provide job for the youths and make Ebonyi attractive, suitable and secure for business. It is on this premise, that I named my campaign slogan “Ebonyi will be happy again”. I will be human and welfarist driven while maintaining the existing structure and focusing on rural development.”