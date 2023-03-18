2023: Ogun ADC governorship candidate, Otegbeye casts vote, commends electoral process 

The gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun state, Barr. Biyi Otegbeye has cast his vote.

Otegbeye cast his vote at about 10:01am at the State hospital, Ilaro, Ward 1, Unit 1, in Egbado South local government area of the state.

Speaking with newsmen after casting his vote, Otegbeye commended the electoral process saying that, it is an improvement to what was obtained during the last presidential election.

“To the glory of God, everything looks peaceful. Everybody is orderly and I can see the excitement and enthusiasm on people to cast their votes.

“The electoral officers are on duty, they are cautious and everything seems to be going on smoothly at this particular time.

“What I can see at this stage is that it is much more better than what we experienced during the Presidential election.

“Turnout at this stage is still low at this stage, but I expects that the turn out will improve at some point.

“Everybody should come and vote and not just to vote, but to protect their vote. People should wait and watch their votes. We don’t want any process to be marred by any irregularities, even though we had some disturbing news yesterday but I think the law enforcement agencies are up and doing and they will make sure they protect the people and protect our votes”, he noted

Otegbeye said he is however optimistic of victory for himself and his party at the poll.

”Am expecting an overwhelming victory for myself and my party, the ADC”, he added

