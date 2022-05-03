2023: Ogun PDP members indict NWC, Adebutu, protest imposition of delegates

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a fresh crisis seems to be brewing in Ogun state People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as members protest imposition of ward ad-hoc delegates allegedly loyal to governorship aspirant, Ladi Adebutu.

The protesters thronged the state secretariat of the party in Abeokuta, Tuesday, bearing different inscriptions such as, ‘ Iyochia Ayu, Save Ogun PDP from autocracy, ‘Election rigging is worst than armed robbery, ‘Recognised elections monitored by INEC, No INEC, no Election, ‘Ogun PDP position, not for questionable characters, ‘Enough of Ladi Adebutu imposition in Ogun PDP, and ‘Ogun PDP, not an arm of Baba Ijebu’.

Addressing newsmen, Idris Taiwo Olabode, who is a member of the party, accused the National Working Committee (NWC), allegedly in connivance with Ladi Adebutu, of trying to throw away a duly monitored election across the 20 LGAs, while imposing the delegates loyal to the aspirant.

Olabode also noted that the implications is that the party is being streamlined to favour just a candidate at the forthcoming governorship primaries, adding that it is a dangerous trend which will work against the party in the general elections, hence the protest.

On Saturday, delegates’ elections were held in all the 20 local government areas of the state, but the National Working Committee from Abuja accepted the results of the local governments, whose chairmen are loyal to Ladi Adebutu and disregarded the remaining.

“It’s a case where the leadership of the party is unfair and unjust. It is very dangerous for the party.

“It means the NWC are trying to disregard an election duly monitored by INEC, and trying to forcely announce the results of a small group of people, who in any case did not hold any congress. If they held any congress, let them provide a video evidence.

“But there is group who held a congress, duly monitored by INEC, DSS, the Police and the Civil Defence. There are pictoral and video evidences for this.

“The implication is that Ladi Adebutu is trying to impose an unpopular delegate over popular delegate. How can a single man select over 40 elective posts in the party. He is trying to impose delegates in all the Local Government for his selfish purpose. This is uncalled for”, he added.

