2023: Ogun PDP move to reconcile aggrieved aspirants, calls for unity

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Ogun state chapter of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has begun moves to reconcile all aggrieved aspirants that did not get the party’s tickets at the just concluded primary elections.

Speaking with newsmen at the stakeholders’ meeting held at the party secretariat in Abeokuta, the state secretary, Sunday Solarin, stated that over 100 aspirants purchased forms for different elective positions in the party, and only 39 were lucky to have gotten the delegates node to represent the party at the general elections.

He said it was in the best interest of the party to bring everybody back on board, for unity ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“In a case where we have about 100 aspirants at the just concluded primaries, where only 39 candidates emerged, it shows that the number of those who didn’t not get the party ticket is more than those who did.

“It is therefore necessary for us as a party to reconcile those who did not, and bring everybody back on board because the task ahead is for everybody to be in unison,” he said.

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of the party, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, has also called on the other aspirants in the governorship primary, Segun Sowunmi and Jimi Lawal to join him on the mission to rescue Ogun state from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Adebutu noted that he was determined to foster unity in the party by working with all the aggrieved members, adding that “a divided party cannot win at the general election”.

“I’m determined to bring everybody onboard because those that have won the primaries, won not because they are the best and not because they have the total number of votes, so those that lost out must not be left behind that is why I’m determined to always carry everybody along and I think that is the beauty of PDP.

“We are not known for imposing. I think we have successfully managed well democratically and we are still managing the situation.

“We must endeavor to have a big happy family so that we can face the challenges at hand. We recognised that we are still in the opposition and the work at hand is extensive and we know the antics of the mis-governance of the APC, we are hoping to take over power from them come 2023″, he said.

The party thereafter presented certificate of return to Senate, House of Representatives and the House of Assembly candidates from the primary elections.

