2023: Ohanaeze insists on president of Igbo extraction

Youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has lent their voice to the calls for Nigerian president of Igbo extraction come, 2023.

Many prominent Igbos and political leaders of late have been making the clarion call that Ndigbo should be given the opportunity to produce Nigeria’s president. Even Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, had at one occasion or the other pointed out that now is the time for president of Igbo extraction.

According to the Ohanaeze Youths, the agitation for Nigerian president of Igbo extraction is a natural phenomenon that should not be overlooked because it is meant to redress anomaly and perceived injustice being meted out to Ndigbo since the return to civil democracy in 1999.

In a statement issued by its secretary general, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, the youth wing pointed out that no section of the country has the monopoly to rule others, noting that any region that is marginalised like Ndigbo should agitate for equity to be done in power rotation and distribution.

“Agitations for a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction is a natural phenomenon.

“No region In Nigeria will not agitate if meted with the level of disenfranchisement and denial the South East face since the advent of democracy in Nigeria,” the statement points out.