2023: Ohaneze alleges plot to disenfranchise Ndigbo

Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide Thursday alleged plot by the Independent National Electorial Commission (INEC) to disenfranchise Igbo in the ongoing voter’s registration exercise.

The Secretary General of the group, Okechukwu Isiguzoro stated this in a statement.

According to the statement, the group disclosed this in their meeting with the “world Igbo Youth Congressman Dr. Francis Anagha Ufuoma, where they insisted that Mr. Peter Obi the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party remains the only hope for Nigeria.

The statement reads in part,” Ohanaeze responded to the request of Igbo youth group that the major tasks before Nigerians especially the youths, is to aggressively obtain their PVCs before the closure of the ongoing voter’s registration exercise by ending of June 2022.

“We are using this medium to express our disappointment against INEC officials and leadership in attempts to disenfranchise Nigerians especially Igbos in the ongoing voters registration exercise, we have evidences that INEC officials in some parts of southeast are not keen on the enrollment of southeast eligible voters and urged Ndigbo to storm All centres of the ongoing Voters registration exercise and ensure that they obtain their voters cards before the closure of the exercise.

“INEC should extend the exercise till September 30th, 2022 to accommodate millions of eligible voters to participate in 2023 elections”.

It further quoted Ufoma to have said that, “Ndigbo and Nigerians are currently mobilizing the electorates towards the Labour Party, saying that Nigerians are tired of corrupt politicians and Obi is the newest political tsunami sweeping across the country and the younger generation of Nigerians has designed strategies for Obi’s victory in 2023 and urged Igbo leadership to openly endorse the Obi’s Labour Party in 2023”.

Also responding in the statement,”Ohanaeze assured the Igbo youth group that a decision will be taken in respect of 2023 elections in the future”.

