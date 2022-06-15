2023: Ohaneze warns APC, PDP on choice of VP candidate

Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide Tuesday warned political parties especially the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on their choices of vice president.

A statement signed by the Secretary-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo further warned against Muslim-Muslim ticket.

It suggested that both Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar should pick their vice from the South-east region.

The statement reads, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has disclosed that both APC Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and PDP Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar are nervous and worried about the popularity of the Labour Party Presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi who is seen as a unifying candidate for Nigerians.

“There are headaches in the camps of Tinubu and Atiku, as the implications of APC’s Muslim -Muslim tickets will be a regrettable doom and PDP’s search for a South/south VP will be a catastrophic failure because only a southeast VP will bring fortune to PDP possibly a southeast serving Governor”.

“APC and PDP’s blunders in their choices for Running mates will hand over a resounding victory to the Labour Party Presidential candidate Mr.Peter Obi ” those contemplating the Muslim / Muslim ticket are enemies of APC Presidential candidate Tinubu and those who are projecting the Delta Governor Okowa to Atiku Abubakar are giving away Atiku’s last chance to win the 2023 Presidential election because Delta will lose both sides of the presidential and Governorship elections in Delta State”.

“The merging arrangements between the Labour Party and New Nigeria People’s Party will strengthen the chances of Obi/ Kwankwaso occupying Aso Rock. The headache for the Labour Party is never to accept the Vice Presidential position for Obi, any arrangements that would see Obi as a running mate to Kwakwaso will end up the popularity of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi is the New Nigeria’s candidate and Kwakwaso is a regional champion who should serve as the running mate”.

