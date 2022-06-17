2023: Ohaneze youth congratulate Atiku, Okowa

The Ohaneze Youth Council has congratulated the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for their emergence as the standard bearers of the party for next year’s general elections.

This was contained in a congratulatory message from the Ohaneze Youth Council secretariat, signed by its national secretary, Obinna Achonye, on Friday.

It indicated that the leadership of the Council noted that it received with joy the emergence of Abubakar and Okowa as presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the PDP.

“We see it as a restoration journey to overhaul the polity and redirect the vehicle of leadership of Nigeria to where Nigerians will be proud of their own country.

“While we congratulate them, we re-assure Nigerians that we will never succumb to the fiction of sentimental politics as unemployment, insecurity, and poverty have no tribe and religion.

“We re-assure Nigerians of our unalloyed support to the Atiku/Okowa ticket, as Dr. Okowa is and remains one of our own. We are thrilled to get the news of this political elevation and we are hopeful that this marks the beginning of good things to come not only among Ohaneze youth, but Nigerian youths as a whole.

“If leadership is the human capacity and the will to rally men and women to a common purpose and the character to inspire confidence, then Nigerians should get ready for a better thing to come,” the statement read in part.

