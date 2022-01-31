2023: Ojodu’s public declaration for Osinbajo’s presidency excites TPP



The Progressive Project (TPP) has expressed gladness over an increasing stream of individuals and groups who have continued to support the campaign for Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s 2023 presidential project.

TPP is the umbrella organization that coordinates all Osinbajo support groups.

In a statement signed Monday in Abuja by the TPP’s Director of Operations, Alhaji Usman Aliyu Usman, said Babafemi Ojudu’s “unequivocal declaration of support for Professor Osinbajo has gingered others in the South-west and other places to assertively move closer towards pro-Osinbajo groups, Usman asserted that Ojudu who co-founded one of Nigeria ‘s leading news magazine in February 1993 is not only a Senator but a ‘war general’ with both scars and laurels to show for being a genuine progressive.

“Indeed, we are proud to have Senator Ojudu and an increasing number of principled patriots defying various odds and speaking up in support of our quest to consolidate on achievements of the Buhari administration and build a better future for Nigerian citizens through the instrumentality of a people-focused leader like Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

“TPP members, like millions of citizens across the country and the Diaspora, are in an upbeat mood; our optimism about the 2023 candidature of Prof Osinbajo is increasing in leaps and bounds because of this.

“Without doubt, all supporters of the Vice President increasingly have cause to be optimistic about possibilities of effecting major change in 2023; the electric dynamism of pro-Osinbajo groups like The New tribe, Osinbajo GrassRoot Organisation (OGO) and the National Coalition of Youths and Students for Osinbajo is spreading gently and effectively across the federation.

“Evaluation reports being received from our Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG), Women’s Coalition for Osinbajo and several other support groups indicate that the candidature of Vice President Osinbajo continue to generate sich enthusiasm that reflect coming victory at the All Progressives Congress National convention as well as the 2023 general elections,” he said.

According to the TPP official, other key pro-Osinbajo support groups with increasing membership include the Organized Private Sector for Osinbajo, Businessmen for Osinbajo and Media for Osinbajo.