2023: Oke-Ogun leaders root for Lawan

Barely 24 hours after President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, denied having interest in the 2023 presidential race, leaders of Oke – Ogun zone, Oyo state have urged him to take a shot at the plumb job.

The leaders, consisting of traditional rulers and politicians from the zone, made the call during their courtesy visit on him on Monday after attending the public hearing on a bill seeking the establishment of Federal University of Agriculture and Technology Oke – Ogun, Oyo state.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Barrister Ahmed Raji (SAN), told Lawan that the traditional rulers and political leaders from the zone would be happy if the planned federal university is established with Ahmad Lawan becoming the visitor to the institution in the nearest future.

“Mr Senate President, we have followed your trajectory over the years and happy to submit that while in the House of Representatives, you made your impacts felt and in the Senate, you have made your marks.

“The people of Oke-Ogun want you to use such a trajectory in getting the planned Federal University of Agriculture and Technology passed into law and implemented.

“They will be happy to see you as a Visitor to the University in the nearest future while our son, Senator Abdulfatahi Buhari serves as the host,” he said.

He lamented that of all the 30 federal institutions in Oyo, not a single one is sited in Oke – Ogun despite having 60% of the landmass of the state and 10 out of the 33 local government councils.

“Mr President, leaders of the Oke – Ogun zone would be most appreciative if after the passage of the bill, you grant us the honour of personally delivering it to President Muhamnadu Buhari for assent,” he said.

Lawan in his response said the agenda of the Ninth Senate remained his focus and not any distraction whatsoever.

“We have promised Nigerians that the 9th National Assembly will work for them and will won’t allow ourselves to be detracted from getting that done.

“Every part of the country must have a tertiary institution , the very reason , the bill for Federal University in Oke – Ogun, will be pushed by us with the strong belief that President Buhari will sign it into law being somebody who believes in fairness and justice.”