2023: Okogwu picks ADC presidential forms, promises to tackle mediocrity

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr. Chike Okogwu has promised to tackle the menace of mediocrity in the affairs of governance in Nigeria if given opportunity.

Speaking after he picked the expression of interest and nomination forms of the opposition ADC Monday in Abuja, Okogwu said there is urgent need to put in place competent Nigerians to take the country out of the woods.

Okogwu who has been rendered paraplegic after surviving a car crash on the 15th of December 2006 said it’s time to institute meritocracy where leaders are chosen according to ability to lead not chosen because of birth into affluent homes in the country.

Paying tribute to the late music icon Fela Anikulapo Kuti, he said it is time for Nigerians to come together to rise up, challenge and chase out the “corrupt and inept system” that has taken Nigeria farther backwards than forwards.

“If you’re angry like me and know that you can make a difference, then you must urgently join in this Solidarity movement to bring back hope to the Nigerian people who have all these times kept faith for a better and greater Nigeria.

“This thing called democracy that we claim to practice today is truly a demonstration of craze that has led to many crazy demonstrations as the late music legend Fela posited.

“In my over 5 decades of existence, nothing much has changed for the better in Nigeria. I was given a promise in my primary and secondary school days that I will be among the leaders of tomorrow by today and today how do I explain to my adult children that the people that gave me that promise back then have not given way and left the scene. So I say, we no go gree. Just like Charly Boy says, our mumu don do.

“What we see now is Mediocretocracy, Mobocracy, Lieocracy, Arrogantocracy driven by ineptocracy, deceitocracy and failurecracy and my big brother Chief Mike Ozekhome will say.



“My government when elected will give Nigeria what she urgently needs now which is a blend of: Nomocracy – A government based on the rule of law rather than arbitrary will or terror as we see today. Late President Umaru YarAdua, we miss you sir.

“Technocracy – a system of society according to which government is infused with scientists, engineers, and other experts.

“Ptochocracy – Government by the poor and for the poor. Late Mallams Aminu Kano and Balarabe Musa protected the Talakawas. Hagiocracy or Hagiarchy by Holy men and Women. Corporatism where corporate groups form the organization of a state on a corporative basis.

“Isocracy, a form of government in which all people have equal powers so, we persons with disabilities, the youth, students, the elderly and all vulnerable persons including ethnic minorities and prisoners are not left behind. Former South African President, Mr. Thabo Mbeki roundly condemned a government that does not care for her vulnerable persons.”

