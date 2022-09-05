2023: Okonkwo, Udochukwu rally Nollywood actors, others for Peter Obi 

A political group, Peter Obi Mandate Group (POMAG), has said it will work hard to defend the mandate of the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi.

Speaking at the inauguration of POMAG Monday in Abuja, the National Coordinator of the group, Rev. Innocent Peace Udochukwu, said the clamour for Peter Obi to become president can be traced to the passionate call by majority of Nigerians for positive change in the country.

“The formation of (POMAG) was borne out of the need to join millions of other passionate Nigerians, who are already rooting for Labour Party to project, defend and protect the mandate of Obi before, during and after the election.

“That will see him occupying Aso Rock, the seat of power, as the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Also speaking after the inauguration, the National Youth Leader of POMAG, Prosper Okadigbo, said he is optimistic that Obi will be declared winner of the presidential election, come February, 2023.

Okadigbo, who dismissed insinuations that the Labour/Obi/Datti movement is only effective in southern Nigeria, said that Obi is a national movement.

“Obi is a national movement. Obi will shock the big shots by bringing on board political arithmetic of the 21st century as a strategy to knock off other major contenders.

“Obi is everywhere. Even those places you think he is not known, he is there,” he said.

On report making the rounds that Obi/Datti supporters, also known as Obidients, are arrogant in their actions, the POMAG National Youth Leader stated that critics of Obi should put their fear to rest, and that the call for a new Nigeria, with pragmatic and proactive leaders, is non-negotiable.

The group consists of notable Nigerians, with veteran Nollywood actor and politician, Dr. Barrister Kenneth Okonkwo, as patron.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

