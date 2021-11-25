2023: Okorocha best material for president – Don

A renowned university lecturer, Professor Aliyu Jibia, has described the former governor of Imo state, Mr. Rochas Okorocha as the best presidential material in the forthcoming 2023 Presidential race, adding that the former governor had what it takes to lead the country creditably well.

Speaking at a one day forum organised by the Coalition of APC Loyalists, held at the Meenat event centre in Kano, Jibia said the education sector had received considerable face lift courtesy of his humane and philanthropic gesture in places he considered in dire need of urgent attention, adding that the best way to reward him is for the electorate to give him the mandate to become Nigeria’s next president.

He pointed out that the credibility of a leader in an ideal democratic setting is always judged by his ability and capacity to live up to expectation with his score-card in various spheres of human interest, glaringly seen and widely recognised; positing that no responsible citizen would love to sweep his stunning legacies while calling the shots in the capacities he served.

According to him, it is high time the electorate in the country to considered one’s credibility and integrity as paramount, before one is given the mandate to serve humanity under whatever guise, affirming that the likes of Rochas Okorocha deserved kudos, reverence and praise for what he has done to serve humanity with valour and zesty commitment.

“As you are here today, you would all agree with me that what I am saying about Okorocha is not an understatement. I am speaking to you people from the bottom of my heart with no inkling of deception and outright deceit. he is the best presidential material on the platform of the APC, ” he retorted.

“Look for the right person to bail you out of the present mess; the country as a matter of fact is in need of a saviour to bail it out from the present rot. He is time tested and deserves your affirmation and mandate in the next dispensation. There is no area of human interest where his philanthropy has not touched,” he stressed.

Speaking earlier, the coordinator of the forum, Abubakar Sadiq Yusuf, said with the calibre of personalities who graced the event, he was fully convinced that no one is in doubt that Okorocha has the temerity and the resilience needed to move the nation forward as the nation’s president, adding that he was best suited for the coveted seat, with no person to match his stunning score-card.