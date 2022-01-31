2023: Okorocha challenges Tinubu, Atiku, other presidential aspirants to race

Former governor of Imo state and Senator currently representing Imo West, Owele Rochas Okorocha, has officially declared for Presidency, even as he challenged other presidential aspirants to show the world their records.

Prominent among those seeking include; former Lagos state governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Ebonyi state governor Dave Umahi, among others

The former governor who made public his source of wealth, educational background and his contributions spread across the country, also challenged Nigerians to verify all his claims from the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

While officially declaring his presidential ambition Monday in Abuja, Okorocha said he is still in politics not because of what he can get but because of what he can give.

He also said he was not coming out to condemn the activities of the past leaders but to build and develop it to the better.

“I appeal to my party the APC to allow a level playing ground and Ibos must understand that power is not given, it is taken.”

According to Senator Okorocha, the new Nigeria he is planning to build will encourage the Judicial personnel, Education sector and end poverty with “no look back remunerations.

” I challenge all those who want to become president to show what they have done in uniting this country.

“Nigeria needs a leader that can unite this country and give everyone a sense of belonging. If I say I will unite this country, believe me I will do so. There is no part of this country that you go that you will not see my signature.

“I am not from Sokoto state but my signature is in Sokoto state, I am not from Zaria, my signature is in Zaria. I am not from Kano, my signature is in Kano. I am not from North Central, my signature is in Jos. I am not from North-east, my signature is in Adamawa and Bauchi. I’m not from South-west signature is in Ibadan, Oyo state. I am not from South-south, my signature is in Cross River state. If I tell Nigerians I will unite this country believe me, I can do that.”

Speaking on the agitations for rotational Presidency, Senator Okorocha said: “I am not a candidate of rotation, neither am I a candidate of zoning. I am a candidate of justice.

“Maybe the South-east or the South have not been able to present their matter very well before the rest Nigeria. I’m sure if you tell a Muslim,my friends from the north and my brother from Muslim ummah that remember that the four the principal cardinal of Islam is built on justice.

“It is for this reason that I think Nigerians might not know that at this crucial point when zones have taken their various turn of Nigeria and when it feels like it is the trunk of the South-east, a northerner will come out, he is simply saying to Ibos, who are you, that is it. Or our brothers from the South-west will come out, he’s simy saying to the Ibos, who are you?”