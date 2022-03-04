2023: Okorocha’ll fast-track human capital devt, promote economy if elected- Aide

An aide to former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Marcus Joseph, has said that the Senator representing Imo West would fast track human capital development in the country if elected president in 2023.

Speaking with newsmen Friday in Abuja, Joseph urged Nigerians to look at a leader who is passionate about their future ahead of the 2023 general elections as “human capital development remained a tool upon which economic activities of every nations rest.”

He said that one of the fundamental human capital development is centered on education, which is not only a means to life, but could be described as life in itself, adding that “Nigeria’s major problem lies on the fact that we don’t understand the important of human capital development to run the affairs of the nation.”

Joseph lamented the spate of out-of-school-children in the country was becoming worrisome, stressing that such trend must be arrested without delay “and the only person that could do that is Okorocha if elected.”

He said that it would take a man like Okorocha “who had taken education as priority with the number of schools he established for the less privileged,” to understand the need to invest in education as a president, adding that proper education was capable of adding value to the society, even as he said that denying the citizenry education is tantamount to robbing the country of its human capital development.