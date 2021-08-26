2023: Okun Yoruba group demands Kogi governorship slot



The Okun Development Association (ODA), an umbrella body of Yoruba speaking people of Kogi state, Thursday appealed to the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to cede the 2023 governorship slot to the people of the western part of the state in the interest of equity, fairness and justice.

President General of the association, Barrister Femi Mokikan, who made the appeal in Lokoja at a press conference to celebrate Kogi state at 30, said the time has come for Okun land and Kogi west to present the governor of the state.



He stated that the Igala ethnic group produced three different governors namely. They are: Late Abubakar Audu , Alhaji Ibrahim Idris and Captain Idris Wada, while the Ebira people are currently occupying the exulted position for the second term.

“For the EBIGO agenda of this administration to be institutionalised for posterity sake, the next gubernatorial candidate should be zoned to Kogi west. By so doing, Governor Bello will be leaving a legacy of unity,” he said.

He however lamented that since the creation of the state 30 years ago, the Okun land has been lacking behind.

He added that it is the only senatorial district that does not have a state university. He said Kogi east has Prince Abubakar Audu University Anyigba while Kogi central also has the newly established Confluence University of Science and Technology Osara.

