2023: Okupe declares Interest for Presidency

Former presidential spokesperson, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has officially declared his intention to contest for the next presidential election in Nigeria come 2023..

Okupe who made the declaration in Abuja Tuesday through a personally signed press statement, said, “The requisite national political experience and intellectual capacity and wisdom to halt the socio-economic decadence, insecurity and pervasive poverty that has nearly made living meaningless in Nigeria.

“I want to run a government which for the first time will make the life, wellbeing and safety of lives and properties especially of the poor and needy a major priority,” he said.



He also promised that if given the mandate, he will radically change and overhaul the budgeting process to be people-oriented than the fraudulent budgets we have run year in year out for the last 60 odd years. .

He said 30% of national budget from 2023 under his administration will be devoted fully towards social welfare of the Nigerian people. The wealth of the nation will be enjoyed by the nationals not multinationals, foreign contractors and elites in the country..

Okupe who is seeking to make the contest under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), anchors his aspiration on social contract captioned “My covenant with God and Nigerians” According to him, the 7-point agenda are: (1.) Reset heal and reunite the nation; (2.) Make the poor and needy the priority of government; (3.) End insecurity in 2 years;( 4) Increase revenue base with massive agricultural drive; (5) Increase electricity generation to 30,000 MW in three years; (6) Drastically reduce youth unemployment and (7) Re-engineer& revamp the national economy.

