2023: Olajide picks form, vows to win Lagos for PDP 

The leader of Lagos for Lagos Movement, Dr AbdulAzeez Olajide Adediran, has vowed to win the state for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 governorship election.

Fielding questions from newsmen shortly after obtaining the N21m nomination forms Monday in Abuja, Adediran said he is determined to take Lagos and return it to the people.

According to him, “What Lagos needs right now is that breath of fresh air, and that is what I represent, a breath of fresh air in the sense that I haven’t been appointed before, I haven’t been elected before. I’ve been on the sideline, watching and studying the situation and whatever you see us doing today, I want to tell you, it’s a result of thorough research on how to play the game.

“That is why we consider ourselves in a very vantage position to winning the state of Lagos for PDP. And this is largely due to the amount of work that we have put into this.

“We know it’s not just going to be a tea party to win Lagos from those that have held onto power for the past two decades. This is why we devised our strategy of starting early, that strategy of long term planning.”

Blueprint reports that Lagos for Lagos Movement leader and others moved from APC to PDP on the 21st of January, 2022.

He explained that they sacrificed everything they were probably enjoying in APC and joined the party, where they will be able to subject their aspiration to the wishes of the people as against subjecting it to the mood of an individual.

Adediran assured they are ready to put in their best and ensure that the wealth of Lagos as seen on the streets of Lagos, is felt by the people of Lagos.

Olajide added that “So for us with ambition, we intend to take that wealth away from the pockets of an individual put it to use for the benefit of everybody living and working and paying taxes in Lagos.