2023: Only credible candidates will fly Accord Party’s flag in Oyo state – Scribe

The Oyo State Secretary of the Accord Party of Nigeria, Mogaji Sunday Igbinsola, has disclosed that the party would field only credible candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Mogaji Igbinsola who stated this in Ibadan declared that all hands are on deck to restrategize and reposition the party for 2023 in Oyo state to maintain its position as the only party that put the interest of the masses first, with good vision.

He emphasized that the leadership of Accord Party in the state ” from Honourable Ajaja, the state chairman, Hon Muda Ogunsola, state executives and elders are working tirelessly to ensure that the party take up the responsibility of alleviating the suffering of the masses by providing smooth platform for people with impeccable characters to contest elections in 2023.’

“This is the only way to bring the dividend of democracy to the masses. Moreso, politicians have failed the masses with their style of godfatherism, oppressions, lack of vision and direction, no blueprints or workable agendas. Their shortcomings have brought on us, economic hardship and insecurity,”, he said.

Mogaji Igbinsola added, “for instance, the people from Ibadan South East/North East Federal Constituency have been yawning for good representation that will translate to development in their areas since the completion of the tenure of Honourable Adebukola Abiola Ajaja, who represented the constituency between 2011-15 at the federal house of representatives, National Assembly.

The Accord Party Secretary tasked the people of Oyo state not to relax in abiding by the precautionary measures and other useful instructions and information made available by the government to safe and prevent us against the attack of COVID-19 pandemic.

He expressed sadness over the sudden death of the party’s loyalist and member from Ibadan South East local government, Mr Adedapo Adesina Adeoye who passed away on 13th of July 2020 as well as console Hon Emmanuel Olanrewaju Adewumi (Ogefon) over the death of his dependable associate, late Adedapo Adeoye who worked assiduously in 2015 to secure the party ticket to Federal house of Representative for Ogefon.