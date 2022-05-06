2023: Onu joins presidential race, promises to make Nigeria a production hub



Minister of Science and Technology, Chief Ogbonnaya Onu has joined the race for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), promising to make Nigeria a production hub.

“We must as a nation start thinking big because we are big. Nigeria must be a producer nation instead of remaining a consumer nation,” he said.

At his declaration Friday morning in Abuja, Onu said Nigeria can no longer look to foreign countries for its salvation.

He urged his party and the electorate to elect him as president.

Details later…

