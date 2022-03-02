2023: Ooni, Alaafin wade into Tinubu, Aregbesola crisis

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi on Tuesday waded into the protracted crisis between the All Progressives Congress (APC) National leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

The two traditional rulers met with Ogbeni Aregbesola behind the closed door at the Alaafin’s private residence at Jericho area of Ibadan.

Sources close to the meeting indicated that the meeting was convened at the instance of the two prominent traditional rulers, in what was described as the overall best interest of the Yoruba race ahead of the 2023 general elections.

At the Ibadan meeting, the royal fathers emphasised the need to find a lasting solution to the lingering crisis between Ogbeni Aregbesola and former Lagos state governor, Bola Tinubu.

Confirming the meeting, the Media aide to Interior Minister, Mr Sola Fasure, said, “it is true, he had a private meeting with them. I won’t speculate on the content of their meeting.”