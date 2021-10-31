2023: Opposition can’t stop APC in Kwara – Oloriegbe





The Senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District, Dr Ibrahim Oloriegbe, said in Ilorin weekend that the main opposition poses no threat to the chance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain in power in 2023 general elections in Kwara state.

This is even as a former Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Bio Ibrahim dumped the ruling APC for opposition PDP.

But Oloriegbe said the people of the state clamoured for change having rejected the opposition that hitherto held sway for 16 years.



He spoke at his another round of 2021 zonal intervention project tagged “Economic and Strategic Empowerment to Youth and Women in Kwara Central Senatorial District”, which governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq flagged off.

Members of his senatorial district including artisans received empowerment tools worth millions of naira at the event held at the open field of Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority, Ilorin.





The legislator explained that the people of the state have been witnessing positive change in the running of the state in the last two years, describing it as a testimony to the people not willing to be drawn back.

He added that some individuals picked quarrel with Governor AbdulRazaq due to his refusal to part with government funds as was the case in the past.

Oloriegbe cautioned the people not be deceived with the antics of the opposition preparatory to the 2023 election, saying that Leopard would never change its spots.



He appealed to the electorate to realize that the ‘O to ge’ struggle was prosecuted in one phase with the beheading of snake and added that the next was to completely kill the snake.

“I don’t foresee a threat because God does not do His work in halfway. I represent the community of believers and religious people. God is the one that gives power, and when God wants change for a people, once they remain steadfast, He will continue to be with those people.

“The people of Kwara wanted positive change and they are seeing it. So, whatever is happening within the political group, is not affecting the voters, because it wasn’t only party people that made us to win election. It is not any gladiators. It is individual that went out to vote.

“So, I don’t have any doubt as far as we have our belief and steadfast in God and we are doing what we are supposed to do. The Governor is doing what he supposed to do; he is not giving out government money to people. You will hear some people saying that he is not giving out money”, Oloriegbe said.

He enjoined the beneficiaries of the empowerment not to dispose the tools but use them to prosper in life having reflected on the number of years of their apprenticeship and lack of funding to procure equipment to work with

The legislator said, “A lot of people went out to learn skills but it took them years to get the tools to use because of level of poverty. Instead of giving them money, the tools we have distributed would enable them to be on their own so that they can start to use them.

“With that, they will not sell it. Because we are giving the tools to those who have learnt skills through their associations”.

The APC Chairman, Kwara Central, Alhaji Alawaye, thanked the donor for prioritizing the welfare of his senatorial district, pointing out that he could choose to sit in Abuja and appropriate whatever given to him for personal use.

Items distributed include dozens of deep freezers, sewing machines, hair dryers and accessories, motorcycles and grinding machines among others.