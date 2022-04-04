2023: Ortom-led PDP zoning committee set to meet

The race to the Presidential Villa in 2023 is getting more intense in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the party’s 37-man zoning committee meets to take a decisive position.

The committee is expected to recommend to the party whether zoning would help its return to power at the centre in 2023 or not, and which part of the country picks the presidential ticket.

The committee was inaugurated on the 24th of March, 2022 with Benue state Governor Samuel Ortom, and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives Hon Ndudi Elumelu as chairman and deputy chairman respectively, while Emmanuel Ekpe was named as secretary.

Blueprint gathered that the first meeting, held few days ago after their inauguration and the other one held on the 29th of March, 2022, ended inconclusively.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur on 29th March, 2022, the governor said: “The meeting is yet to be concluded. We have adjourned till Tuesday next week at the same time, same venue. And until we conclude the proceedings, there is not much to say. So far, all the members are quite understanding. There wasn’t any form of tension.”

It’s dicey – Source

Also, a reliable source who is from North-central told Blueprint that almost all members of the committee came to the meetings with a position and argument for the ticket to be zoned to their geo-political zone.

The source, a high ranking member of the party and also a member of the committee who did not want his name in print said, “the zoning committee has met twice since inauguration. The next meeting which will be the 3rd meeting will take place on Tuesday.

“The previous meetings ended inconclusively as members of the committee were advancing arguments to favour their zone. So, it becomes difficult to agree on a zoning arrangement.”

Asked about the possible way the zoning would go, he said: ”It is difficult to say, the committee has not concluded and no one can say it will go south or north. But, from the number of those who have bought forms and from our last meetings it will be difficult for this committee to zone it to either south or north.

“The aim of the party is to win 2023 general elections, if we zone it now that many people have bought forms it may cause crisis within the party. From our previous meeting and from what the majority of the members have said, the 2023 Presidential ticket may be thrown open.”

The report and recommendation of this committee would determine the fate of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, and former Anambra state Governor Peter Obi, at the PDP presidential primary slated for May 28 and 29.

Others who have obtained the PDP presidential nomination form include, Sokoto state Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Bauchi state Governor Bala Mohammed; Akwa Ibom state Governor Udom Emmanuel; former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki; Oliver Diana Teriela, Nwachukwu Anakwenze, Ovation Publisher, Dele Mohammed, Sam Ohuabunwa and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

The two-week deadline given the committee to submit its report elapses Thursday, 10th April, 2022.

Dokpesi hopeful on Atiku

In a related development, the chairman, Technical Committee, Atiku Presidential Project, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, has expressed confidence that the PDP zoning would not affect the former VP.

Dokpesi stated this, Monday, shortly after submitting the expression of interest and nomination forms on behalf of Atiku.

Reacting to questions on whether the zoning would affect the plans of Atiku to vie for the PDP Presidential ticket, the media mogul said: “Definitely, we have nothing against whatever the party will decide, but the zoning will not be against us.

“I am not aware of any internal problems in the PDP; no crisis whatsoever. PDP is one big family and we shall all be together as brothers and sisters. The forms have been fully signed and in complete order.”

