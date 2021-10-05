2023: Osinbajo advocates for intergenerational collaboration, level playing field

Ahead of the 2023 general elections and as demand for youth participation in the country’s politics continues to gain ground, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called for intergenerational collaboration between the young and old to lead Nigeria.

Speaking at the presentation of a book titled ‘Politics that works: What schools and seminars won’t teach you about winning elections’, Co-authored by Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu and bestselling author of ‘You are the Nigerian Dream’, Alex Adekunle James at NAF Conference Centre, Monday in Abuja, Professor Osinbajo also called for a level playing field for all.

The vice president acknowledged that “This book will teach what we don’t know about winning election” but another lesson is that “this is an inter-generational effort. One between a 60 something years old Senator Ojudu and the other, a 20 something years old Alex. There is an important lesson there. That the best way things could work is when there is an inter-generational handshake between the young and old.

Osinbajo, who also noted that the type of politics that most people prefer is liberal politics, added: ” I am very strongly of the view that everyone must be invited to participate. The important thing is to ensure that we have a level playing field for all.

“The problem also with liberal politics is money. Who has resources? Because resources will also determine who can play the game. A young person with the resources will probably be able to get the game faster than a 60-year-old man with a lot of experience, but no money. So there is that as well.

“So there are barriers and I think that what is important is for us to see how we can remove those barriers as much as possible so that there will be a level playing field,” he said.

On his part, one of the panelists, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole cautioned that it is dangerous to reduce governance and the issues in government to the question of age and gender.

The former APC chairman noted that, “the issues in Nigeria is not about age, what describes the character of government is the character of those in government.

Oshiomhole continued: “Does the fact of being young make the difference? The background where I’m coming from, we will rather emphasise the values people represent. There are right-wing young people and there are progressives young people. Some young people believe that it is not right for the destiny of a nation to be left in the hands of market forces.

“I think it is very dangerous for us to reduce governance and the issues in government to the question of what is your age, the question of gender. The issues should be about values and not age. So I want us to move away from this,” he said.