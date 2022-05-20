2023: Osinbajo seeks Osun delegates’ votes

The vice-president and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday urged Osun state delegates for the presidential primary of the party to vote for him.

He said he remains the most experienced and most qualified among the aspirants having served as Vice president and acting president for some time.

Speaking at the palace of Ataoja of Osogbo, Osinbajo said he had offered himself to the service of the people and the nation to bring development to the country.

He said, ‘I have come to speak with the members of APC in the state ahead of the presidential election. As a presidential aspirant in APC, I have come to meet with the delegates of the party who will be voting at the forthcoming national convention of the party. I’ve been to various states and Osun is important.

“I have served in government for seven years, vice president and acting president inclusive. I have the experience needed and am capable of leading the country. There is no part of Nigerian governance that I don’t understand.”

The Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, described the vice-president as “an intelligent person who performed tremendously well when he acted as the president of the country.”

“Tinubu has been here and I promised him that we will pray for him not knowing that someone of a higher position would still come around,” he said.

The deputy governor of Osun state, Benedict Alabi, received the vice-president on behalf of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, who he said was out of the state for an official engagement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

