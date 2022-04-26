2023: Osinbajo, Tinubu aspirations should not divide South-west APC – Ayoola

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Prince Adekunle Ayoola, has urged the party in the South-west to remain united, despite the presidential aspirations of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ayoola stated this in a press statement made available to Blueprint in Abeokuta, Tuesday.

He said members must not allow some parochial interests to rob the region of clinching the party’s presidential ticket.

He added that the call became imperative following some divisive comments made in some quarters over the 2023 presidential aspirations of both the vice president and the national leader of the party, Tinubu.

“The dream of APC in the South-west is to produce the next president of this country come 2023. This dream is sacrosanct; it is bigger than any individual interest and must never be derailed under any pretence.

“It is however surprising that the party is allowing some fifth columnists to be creating unnecessary distraction and friction over the presidential ambitions of Asiwaju Tinubu the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo who are both eminently qualified to contest for the number one seat of the country.

“The two politicians are both intelligent, resourceful, experienced and have the capability to consolidate on the gains of President Buhari’s achievements. Any of these leaders will make a good leader,” he said.

